Teachers, staff who work at schools on Fort Hood will have to obey post’s mask mandate

Teachers and staff who work at the eight schools on Fort Hood will have to obey the post’s mask mandate. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/file)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen ISD Teachers and staff who work at the district’s schools on Fort Hood will have to obey the post’s mask mandate, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Thursday.

The impact of the Department of Defense mandate on students wasn’t clear.

“Further information regarding face coverings for students will be released by the district ahead of the school year,” Maya said.

Classes start on Aug. 16.

The district operates eight schools on post including Audie Murphy Middle School, Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary, Montague Village Elementary Meadows Elementary, Clear Creek Elementary, Clarke Elementary, Early College High School, and Venable Village Elementary.

On Wednesday the Defense Department directed employees working at areas for high risk of transmission to use face masks to help stem the spread, particularly of the more virulent Delta variant of the virus.

Bell and Coryell counties, which the post straddles, both have high numbers of active cases of the virus.

A memorandum signed Wednesday by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks directs all service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors to wear masks on Department of Defense facilities regardless of vaccination status and says all service members, federal employees, contractors and visitors who are not fully vaccinated must continue to physically distance.

