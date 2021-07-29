Triple-digit heat now could stay away even before next week’s front arrives!

With just three days left in July 2021, the opportunities for a triple-digit high temperature to be recorded at the Waco Airport, the official climate reporting site in Central Texas, are fleeting. There still will be a chance, but now it looks like ridge of high pressure responsible for the summer heat should stay just far enough away to keep highs in the double-digits. There will be a small chance for a triple-digit high on Sunday, August 1st, before a cold front slides in Monday and knocks temperatures below normal yet again! Triple-digit temperatures should stay away, but triple-digit heat index values won’t through Monday. We’re kicking off the day today with mostly clear skies that’ll turn partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain east of I-35 this morning. The 20% rain chance during the morning stays near 20% and expands to the entire area as a few isolated showers may bubble up in the heat of the day, especially after 2 PM. Highs today should be near where they were yesterday in the mid-90s but the heat index may be as high as 105°.

Friday’s forecast is almost a copy of today’s with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s rising into the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index peaking near around 105°. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon but those chances remain capped at 20%. The afternoon shower chances drop to 10% Saturday and then hover near 20% Sunday as high pressure makes its closest approach to our area. Saturday’s forecast high of 98° increases to 99° Sunday. Yes, either one of those days could briefly warm into the triple-digits, but most spots should stay below that mark. Unfortunately, humidity will be noticeably higher this weekend ahead of Monday’s front. Heat index values Saturday may climb as high as 107° with a heat index approaching 110° in some spots Sunday.

Next week’s front pushes into the area Monday and into Tuesday. The best potential for showers and storms with the front arrives Monday afternoon from the north. Some storms could be on the strong side with the potential for some gusty winds and small hail but heavy rain could accompany any of the rain. With the late-day arrival of Monday’s front and a few extra clouds, highs should be below average in the mid-90s but the heat index value could still be as high as about 103°. Rain chances hover near 30% Tuesday and Wednesday since the front is expected to stall just to our south before dropping to 20% Thursday and Friday and then out of the forecast next weekend as the front washes away. Temperatures should stay in the low-to-mid 90s for much of next week but heat index values could climb briefly into the triple-digits in the late-afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.