2021 Waco Battle of the Badges

The Waco Battle of the Badges is an annual Summer blood drive event hosted at different...
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Waco Battle of the Badges is an annual Summer blood drive event hosted at different locations throughout the City of Waco.  The three week blood drive takes place during the last two weeks of August through the first week of September.  It is a competition between the Waco Police Department, the Waco Fire Department, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.  At each drive location the donor can vote for one of the three departments.  At the end of the three week event the department with the most votes wins the Waco Battle of the Badges trophy and of course bragging rights.

Join KWTX and the Carter BloodCare Bus Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the KWTX Parking Lot in Waco

Sponsors

Waco Police Association

Waco Fire Association

McLennan County Sheriff’s Association

Event Date

Monday, August 16, 2021 – Saturday, September 4, 2021

Participants

KWTX, City of Waco, Waco PD, Waco FD, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, BSW Hillcrest Hospital, BSW Hewitt Clinic, Abbvie, U.S. Courthouse, Whataburger, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Ascension Providence Hospital, Ascension Providence Clinic – Fish Pond, Ascension Medical Group Providence – Lacy Lakeview, First National Bank of Central Texas.

Public Blood Drive Locations, Dates and Times

  • BSW Hillcrest Hospital – Tuesday, August 17th   7:30am – 4pm (Joel Allison Auditorium)
  • KWTX – Tuesday, August 17th   6am – 3pm  (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • BSW Hillcrest Hospital – Wednesday, August 18th  7:30am – 4pm (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • BSW Hewitt Clinic – Thursday, August 19th  11am – 4pm (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • Whataburger Hewitt – Saturday, August 21st  10am – 3pm (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • Omega Psi Phi Fraternity – Saturday, August 21st  9am – 12pm (Walmart Bellmead)
  • AMG Providence Lacy Lakeview – Tuesday, August 24th  8am – 11am (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • Ascension Providence Clinic Fish Pond – Tuesday, August 24th  1pm – 4pm (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • First National Bank of Central Texas Woodway – Thursday, August 26th  9a -1p (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • First National Bank of Central Texas Valley Mills Dr – Thursday, August 26th  12p – 4p (Carter BloodCare Bus)
  • Ascension Providence Hospital – Friday, August 27th  9a – 4p (Classrooms 1-4)
  • Waco Fire Department – Tuesday, August 31st  7a – 11a  (Fire Station #11)
  • Waco Fire Department – Wednesday, September 1st   7a – 11a (Fire Station #11)
  • City of Waco – Wednesday, September 1st  9a – 3p (Waco City Hall)
  • City of Waco – Thursday, September 2nd  9a – 3p (Waco City Hall)
  • All other scheduled drives are not open to the public.
Donate blood and receive a limited-edition shirt!
Donate blood and receive a limited-edition shirt!(Carter Blood Care)

Background

  • Every Summer we seem to face a critical need for blood donation.
  • This year, we are facing a 15 month blood shortage which is not sustainable and could lead to limitations in medical services if there are not enough blood donors to boost the supply.
  • Hospitals are already making daily decisions about patient’s transfusion requirements because of the chronically low blood supply.
  • In past years, the Waco Battle of the Badges has supplied our community with 500 – 700 units of blood.
  • One donation can save up to 3 lives, so the “BOB” has helped to save 1,500 – 2,100 lives in those years.
  • Our goal for the 2021 Waco Battle of the Badges is 700 – 900 units.

