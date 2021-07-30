Acquaintance of ZZ Top reflects on legacy of bassist Dusty Hill, Lubbock ticketholders will be updated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ZZ Top will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall without bassist Dusty Hill.

Hill, a founding member of the legendary Texas group, passed away at the age of 72.

In June, the band announced their plans to play at the Buddy Holly Hall on November 27 and 28. At this time, tickets are still valid and they will keep ticketholders updated.

An acquaintance of the band said he believes that Little Ol’ Band from Texas will likely continue the tour.

Jeff Nicholson, a local attorney, met the trio during his time in the music industry back in the mid-70s.

He remembers Dusty as a little mysterious.

“Dusty was more quiet and just kind of did his own thing, and so on and so forth. But he was also really neat. And he was also very funny,” Nicholson said.

However, as Dusty’s health depleted, the band slowly introduced Elwood Francis as an occasional fill in. Nicholson says he believes Francis will continue the show.

“People that are true ZZ Top fans will accept him. They may even cry a little bit during the show. I cried when I heard about it, you know, but they may even cry a little bit during the show, and that’s okay,” Nicholson said.

Despite the heartache, Nicolson believes Dusty would have wanted the show to go on.

“There was no way dusty would have wanted them to stop. There’s no way and there’s no way I think that anyone other than Elwood is the right choice to take his place and finish this tour,” Nicholson said.

Keep in mind Nicholson is not a spokesperson for the band. If there are any changes to the show, ticketholders will be notified.

