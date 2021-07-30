Advertisement

Baylor WBB’s Non-Conference Schedule Revealed for 2021-22

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the first half of a college basketball game against the...
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the first half of a college basketball game against the Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season, Friday. The slate features two exhibitions, six regular-season home games, a trip to Cancun, and the first game of a home-and-home series with Maryland.

Baylor is coming of an NCAA Elite 8 appearance and a coaching transition with Nicki Collen at the helm for her first season. The program will start things off with two home exhibition contests on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, against Texas A&M-Commerce and West Texas A&M, respectively.

The season and home opener takes place Nov. 9 vs. Texas State before Baylor heads to Arlington to take on UT-Arlington Nov. 11. The Lady Bears will play host to New Orleans, Nov. 15 before heading to College Park, Md., to face the Terrapins. Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 last season and finished ranked No. 9 in the WBCA poll. The series will conclude in Waco in the 2022-23 season.

Following the marquee matchup between the Lady Bears and Terrapins, Baylor will head to Cancun, Mexico for the Cancun Challenge where it will play three games in three days on Thanksgiving weekend. Baylor will face Fordham Nov. 25, Arizona State, Nov. 26 and Houston, Nov. 27.

Then, the Lady Bears will host three-straight home games with Morehead State (Nov. 30), Missouri (Dec. 5) as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and Alcorn State (Dec. 8).

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge will feature Baylor and Michigan in a 2021 Sweet 16 rematch, Dec. 19, in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino.

The non-conference schedule will conclude with Houston Baptist, Dec. 29.

