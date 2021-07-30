Advertisement

Belton ISD looking to fill 60 positions

Belton ISD is holding a job fair to conduct on-site interviews for about 60 auxiliary...
Belton ISD is holding a job fair to conduct on-site interviews for about 60 auxiliary positions. The roles being hired include bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, and school nutrition specialists for the 2021-2022 school year.(Eric Franklin)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Belton ISD will have on-site interviews at a job fair next week.

The district is seeking to fill about 60 auxiliary positions.

Bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, and school nutrition specialists for the 2021-2022 school year will be open for those interviews.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Belton New Tech High School, located at 320 N. Blair in Belton.

Anyone interested can get a head start on the hiring process by completing the online application at https://bit.ly/3iDcXzT.

All who attend should be prepared to interview at the job fair.

Teacher candidates should bring a resume.

“We’re looking for men and women who find meaning in working toward Belton ISD’s vision: to empower each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers with two bonus incentives each year and $9.95 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, and school nutrition specialists.

Belton ISD is a fast-growth district in Central Texas with a projected enrollment of 13,300 students in pre-K through 12th grade at 19 campuses.

The district, which includes Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort, part of Temple and unincorporated areas of Bell County, has earned a reputation for academic excellence, innovative programs, and an abundance of extracurricular opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several...
Area city hall employees tested for COVID-19 after several coworkers test positive
Cameron Morris of Waco, bought Standard Hat Works in 2013. The company was founded in 1909.
Country superstar pops into Central Texas hatmaker’s pop-up shop
Baylor Scott & White Health has notified all of its employees, vendors and contractors they...
Baylor Scott & White to require all workers, volunteers, vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
A Central Texas police officer injured in a struggle with a suspect was taken to a hospital...
Central Texas police officer injured in struggle with suspect

Latest News

Vaccine hesitancy falls along party lines
Vaccine hesitancy falls along party lines
Fort Hood leaders hosted both local and national organizations to give them an inside look into...
Fort Hood leaders host People First Initiative orientation
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media
Vaccination rates continued to lag Thursday, and the number of active COVD-19 cases in Central...
Biden gets tough, Abbott pushes back, 560 more active COVID-19 cases reported here