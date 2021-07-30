Belton ISD looking to fill 60 positions

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Belton ISD will have on-site interviews at a job fair next week.

The district is seeking to fill about 60 auxiliary positions.

Bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, and school nutrition specialists for the 2021-2022 school year will be open for those interviews.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Belton New Tech High School, located at 320 N. Blair in Belton.

Anyone interested can get a head start on the hiring process by completing the online application at https://bit.ly/3iDcXzT.

All who attend should be prepared to interview at the job fair.

Teacher candidates should bring a resume.

“We’re looking for men and women who find meaning in working toward Belton ISD’s vision: to empower each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers with two bonus incentives each year and $9.95 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, and school nutrition specialists.

Belton ISD is a fast-growth district in Central Texas with a projected enrollment of 13,300 students in pre-K through 12th grade at 19 campuses.

The district, which includes Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort, part of Temple and unincorporated areas of Bell County, has earned a reputation for academic excellence, innovative programs, and an abundance of extracurricular opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.