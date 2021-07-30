Advertisement

CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio man

Santiago Garcia was last seen in the 800 block of Porter Street in San Antonio, Texas.
Santiago Garcia was last seen in the 800 block of Porter Street in San Antonio, Texas.(Texas DPS)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR alert has been issued for Santiago Garcia by the San Antonio Police Department.

Garcia has brown eyes, is bald, stands 5′03′, and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hospital shirt and blue jeans with a scar on the left cheek, a tattoo on the chest, and a full sleeve tattoo on both arms.

He was last seen at 2 a.m. on July 29, 2021, in the 800 block of Porter Street in San Antonio on foot.

Police believe Garcia’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing endangered person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several...
Area city hall employees tested for COVID-19 after several coworkers test positive
Cameron Morris of Waco, bought Standard Hat Works in 2013. The company was founded in 1909.
Country superstar pops into Central Texas hatmaker’s pop-up shop
Baylor Scott & White Health has notified all of its employees, vendors and contractors they...
Baylor Scott & White to require all workers, volunteers, vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Colt Curry is in a Houston hospital after he contracted RSV.
Pray for Colt: Texas infant fighting for his life after contracting RSV

Latest News

20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley, left, and 21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres were arrested...
Police in North Texas arrest suspects in killing of East Texas woman
Vaccine hesitancy falls along party lines
Vaccine hesitancy falls along party lines
Houston police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Jasper Michael Randall who police say shot...
Man arrested, charged with shooting two Houston teens
Fort Hood leaders hosted both local and national organizations to give them an inside look into...
Fort Hood leaders host People First Initiative orientation