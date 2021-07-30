CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio man

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR alert has been issued for Santiago Garcia by the San Antonio Police Department.

Garcia has brown eyes, is bald, stands 5′03′, and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hospital shirt and blue jeans with a scar on the left cheek, a tattoo on the chest, and a full sleeve tattoo on both arms.

He was last seen at 2 a.m. on July 29, 2021, in the 800 block of Porter Street in San Antonio on foot.

Police believe Garcia’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing endangered person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

