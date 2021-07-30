Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the NBA draft.

Green joins a team that is rebuilding after sinking to an NBA-worst 17-55 last season after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn to end a streak of eight consecutive playoff trips.

The shooting guard comes to the Rockets after going straight from high school in California to the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-6, 186-pound Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a game for the Ignite last season.

