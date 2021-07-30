Advertisement

Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Jalen Green after he was selected by the Houston Rockets as...
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Jalen Green after he was selected by the Houston Rockets as the second pick during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Corey Sipkin | AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the NBA draft.

Green joins a team that is rebuilding after sinking to an NBA-worst 17-55 last season after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn to end a streak of eight consecutive playoff trips.

The shooting guard comes to the Rockets after going straight from high school in California to the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-6, 186-pound Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a game for the Ignite last season.

