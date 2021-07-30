Investigators try to identify a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators released surveillance photos Friday of a man who robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint.
The robbery was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Start Mart store at 3603 Zephyr Road.
A man entered the store, produced a dark colored semiautomatic handgun, demanded money and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber had a medium build and short hair and a chin strap style beard.
He was wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, dark colored shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt displaying the words I B DREAMIN and Tribal Core.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
