Advertisement

Investigators try to identify a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint

The man entered the store, produced a dark colored semiautomatic handgun, demanded money.
The man entered the store, produced a dark colored semiautomatic handgun, demanded money.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators released surveillance photos Friday of a man who robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Start Mart store at 3603 Zephyr Road.

A man entered the store, produced a dark colored semiautomatic handgun, demanded money and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber had a medium build and short hair and a chin strap style beard.

He was wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, dark colored shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt displaying the words I B DREAMIN and Tribal Core.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post
Denise Petter started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982
Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer
A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple...
Serious injuries reported in Central Texas crash
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media

Latest News

The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom
The search on the ground and from the air failed to turn up a trace of the missing man.
Search continues for Central Texas man who’s been missing for a month
The Waco Battle of the Badges is an annual Summer blood drive event hosted at different...
2021 Waco Battle of the Badges
The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so