Investigators try to identify a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators released surveillance photos Friday of a man who robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Start Mart store at 3603 Zephyr Road.

A man entered the store, produced a dark colored semiautomatic handgun, demanded money and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber had a medium build and short hair and a chin strap style beard.

He was wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, dark colored shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt displaying the words I B DREAMIN and Tribal Core.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

