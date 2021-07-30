Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday released surveillance photos of a woman who used a bank card and a driver’s license stolen from a car on the Fourth of July in Lampasas to make a large cash withdrawal.

The vehicle break-in was reported early in the evening on July 4 at Cooper Springs Nature Park, police said.

The burglar was a man in his 20s who was driving a newer model gray Dodge Charger.

The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days later to make the large cash withdrawal at one of the branches of Austin Telco Bank in Austin.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Nick Roberts at (512) 556-3644.

