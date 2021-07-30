Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The lake at Meridian State Park is closed to boating, swimming and fishing until further notice after the discovery of a blue-green algae bloom, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday.

“While making rounds of the park this morning, staff found an alga on the surface of the lake in the day-use area of the park, stretching along the entire east bank,” TPWD said.

“Park visitors with current or future reservations for campsites that are lakeside are being contacted to inform them of the closure should they choose to amend their reservations.”

The park remains open for other activities.

Ongoing quality testing will be conducted with the help of the department’s Inland Fisheries Kills and Spills Team as well as Baylor University.

In addition to the 72-acre lake, the park has picnicking and camping areas, trails, and historic structures the Civilian Conservation Corps built more than 80 years ago.

