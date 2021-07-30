Advertisement

Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.(TPWD photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The lake at Meridian State Park is closed to boating, swimming and fishing until further notice after the discovery of a blue-green algae bloom, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday.

“While making rounds of the park this morning, staff found an alga on the surface of the lake in the day-use area of the park, stretching along the entire east bank,” TPWD said.

“Park visitors with current or future reservations for campsites that are lakeside are being contacted to inform them of the closure should they choose to amend their reservations.”

The park remains open for other activities.

Ongoing quality testing will be conducted with the help of the department’s Inland Fisheries Kills and Spills Team as well as Baylor University.

In addition to the 72-acre lake, the park has picnicking and camping areas, trails, and historic structures the Civilian Conservation Corps built more than 80 years ago.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post
Denise Petter started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982
Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer
A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple...
Serious injuries reported in Central Texas crash
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media

Latest News

The search on the ground and from the air failed to turn up a trace of the missing man.
Search continues for Central Texas man who’s been missing for a month
The man entered the store, produced a dark colored semiautomatic handgun, demanded money.
Investigators try to identify a man who robbed a local business at gunpoint
The Waco Battle of the Badges is an annual Summer blood drive event hosted at different...
2021 Waco Battle of the Badges
The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so