Advertisement

Memorial service honors K-9 officer killed in crash while on patrol

By Debra Dolan and WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A memorial service, complete with a 21-gun salute, was held Friday morning to honor K-9 Jas who lost his life in the line of duty.

WTOC reports the K-9 officer was riding in the back seat of a police SUV, designed to transport K-9s that flipped over during a crash while responding to an early morning call in Savannah, Georgia last weekend.

His current handler, Officer Jon Lindsey, did not suffer serious injuries in the crash.

The 3-year-old Belgium Malinois joined the Savannah Police Department in the summer of 2019 and was trained as a drug and patrol dog.

He teamed up with Lindsey in March 2021 when he joined the K-9 unit. Together, they were a part of the Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Team.

K-9 Jas and Lindsey were responsible for 37 arrests in just the past four months, including 26 felonies with one physical apprehension.

The police department said the team is also responsible for the seizure of 121.15 grams of marijuana, 36.3 grams of meth, 284.3 grams of heroin, 26 guns, 10 vehicles and $10,218 in cash.

NEWS RELEASE: SPD Mourns Loss of K-9 Jas SAVANNAH, GA (July 24, 2021) – The Savannah Police Department is saddened to...

Posted by Savannah Police Department on Sunday, July 25, 2021

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this four-legged, furry officer but knowing that we have the community support means so much to us,” the police department posted on Facebook after the Savannah Bananas baseball team recognized Lindsey and K-9 Jas during a game.

According to WTOC, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation is planning to add K-9 Jas’s name to the memorial at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center dedicated to those who died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post
Denise Petter started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982
Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer
A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple...
Serious injuries reported in Central Texas crash
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media

Latest News

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
More than 200 Afghans arrive in US on 1st evacuation flight
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrests Nerio, a Venezuelan migrant, on private...
Texas governor’s border security initiative rolls out with confusion, missteps