Next week’s front knocks out high heat and humidity through the weekend

We are STILL searching for our first 100° day (but we promise, we’re not looking for it that hard), but we’re still contending with very humid conditions making it feel like the triple-digits. Today especially, tomorrow, and Sunday, are expected to be the most humid days of the year so far with heat index values across the board solidly over the century mark. It now looks like humidity will be highest today and a heat advisory is in effect for cities and towns along and east of I-35 through 7 PM. Heat index values will be as high as 107° this afternoon with triple-digit heat indices expected as early as 11 AM. There will be a chance for a few showers to roll through in the afternoon but coverage should be a bit lower than yesterday. The highest coverage for today’s rain should be east of I-35 and near Highway 190 but everyone has a chance for a stray shower or two after around 1 PM. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s warm into the low 90s by lunch time before settling in the mid-to-upper 90s today.

There should be a small drop in the rain chances Saturday with only a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon. Heat index values should be a touch cooler Saturday too but it’ll still be fairly dangerous. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index peaking near 106°. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s yet again Sunday with heat indices as high as 106° however there will be a chance for some rain as a disturbance well in advance of Monday’s front tries to sink in. Rain on Sunday could start as early as mid-morning but the best chances are midday through the afternoon along and west of I-35 especially. Storms will be moving from north to south generally but isolated storms could also bubble up in the heat of the day and more a bit more erratically too.

Sunday’s rain chances will stay in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday but the best opportunity for rain next week, for now, looks to be Monday as a cold front arrives. Before the front gets here, highs should reach the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening with another rain chance Tuesday. The front will stall out near our area and slosh about so opportunities for rain stick around through the remainder of next week and potentially even into next weekend. As of now, highs are expected to be only in the low-to-mid 90s however uncertainty exists with the forecast because we don’t know where the front will stall just yet. If the front stalls to our south, temperatures will be close to what we’re forecasting with a few scattered shower chances. If the front ends up stalling closer to our area, temperatures will likely be even cooler some days and rain chances will need to be increased.

