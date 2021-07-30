Advertisement

Police in North Texas arrest suspects in killing of East Texas woman

20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley, left, and 21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres were arrested...
20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley, left, and 21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres were arrested and charged Thursday, July 29, 2021, after being accused of capital murder.(Garland Police Department)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) -The two people who were wanted for the murder of Patricia Eifert have been arrested and charged.

Kvaughandre Presley and Gabriella Liliana Torres were both taken into custody Thursday morning after detectives were able to identify them.

Torres and Presley were apprehended in Dallas with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force.

Eifert was inside her daughter’s home on July 27, 2021, when Garland Police received calls that a shooting had occurred.

When police arrived, they found Patricia Eifert shot multiple times.

Video surveillance showed a male and female behind the residence, which detectives later identified as Torres and Presley.

Police say after they shot Eifert multiples times, they went on a burglary spree.

They are currently being held in the Garland Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bond for Presley and a $750,000 bond for Torres.

