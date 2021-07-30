Advertisement

Search continues for Central Texas man who’s been missing for a month

Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have spent another day searching on the ground and from the air for a Leon County man who’s been missing for a month.

“There is still no resolution to the case,” authorities said in a Facebook update.

Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26 in the 7500 block of FM 39 in Normangee in Leon County.

He’s 5-foot-11, weighs about 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“If located, do not approach,” authorities have said.

The Search Dog Network, Travis County, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, the Flynn Fire Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Rocky Creek Fire Department, Washington County EMS and Horizon Ranch contributed to the effort.

