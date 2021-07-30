Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A shooting Friday afternoon at a Belton apartment complex left a 39-year-old man dead and the gunman is still on the run, police said early Friday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

The victim was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

The gunman escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

