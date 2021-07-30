Advertisement

Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run

A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is still at large, police said. (File)(Unsplash)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A shooting Friday afternoon at a Belton apartment complex left a 39-year-old man dead and the gunman is still on the run, police said early Friday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

The victim was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

The gunman escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

