Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A shooting Friday afternoon at a Belton apartment complex left a 39-year-old man dead and the gunman is still on the run, police said early Friday evening.
The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
The victim was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.
The gunman escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.
