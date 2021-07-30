Advertisement

Sizzling through the weekend

Weather pattern changes coming for the start of August!
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday and Sunday gives us afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100. We do have a heat advisory, at least, for Saturday until 7pm for areas around Waco, Temple, Killeen, Clifton and areas to the east. We may see the advisory extended through Sunday with more over 100 degree heat index values expected. High pressure is in control, but just enough to the north to give us a slight rain chance in the afternoon tomorrow. Many, many of us will be dry but there is a 10% chance of a pop-up shower/storm tomorrow afternoon in the southern portion of the area. Make sure you’re being careful if you have plans to get outdoors for an extended stretch of time.

Early next week, a rare summer cold front will make a run at Central Texas. Rain chances will increase for at least the first part of next week and a slight cool comes along. Computer models continue to show a front stalling nearby around Monday and Tuesday, so plan on scattered showers and storms Monday through about Thursday. With more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will likely fall back to the low and mid-90s.

