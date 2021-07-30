Advertisement

U.S. mixed relay team reinstated after initially being disqualified

Wil London is an alternate for the 2021 games in the 4x400 relay and 4x400 mixed gender relay.
Wil London is an alternate for the 2021 games in the 4x400 relay and 4x400 mixed gender relay.(Courtesy photo)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s own Olympian, Wil London, may still have a chance to compete in the 4x400-meter mixed relay.

The 4x400-meter mixed relay team was disqualified for a bad exchange only to be later reinstated after filing a protest.

Officials originally ruled that Lynna Irby has positioned herself outside the passing zone when she received the exchange from Elija Godwin. Later, they overturned that decision. Team USA claimed that an official had placed runners in the wrong spots.

Wil London is on this relay team, and may be selected to run in the final Saturday morning. The race is at 7:35 central time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post
Denise Petter started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982
Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer
A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple...
Serious injuries reported in Central Texas crash
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media

Latest News

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the first half of a college basketball game against the...
Baylor WBB’s Non-Conference Schedule Revealed for 2021-22
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) plays against Villanova during a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA...
NBA Draft: Baylor’s Davion Mitchell selected by the Sacramento Kings, Butler by the Jazz
The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the league,...
It’s official: UT, Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2025
Texas is headed to the Southeastern Conference after a whirlwind week. (File)
UT System board votes to accept invitation for UT-Austin to join the SEC