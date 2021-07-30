U.S. mixed relay team reinstated after initially being disqualified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s own Olympian, Wil London, may still have a chance to compete in the 4x400-meter mixed relay.

The 4x400-meter mixed relay team was disqualified for a bad exchange only to be later reinstated after filing a protest.

Officials originally ruled that Lynna Irby has positioned herself outside the passing zone when she received the exchange from Elija Godwin. Later, they overturned that decision. Team USA claimed that an official had placed runners in the wrong spots.

Wil London is on this relay team, and may be selected to run in the final Saturday morning. The race is at 7:35 central time.

