Victim of shooting at local apartment complex identified; search for gunman continues
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Police Monday identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday afternoon at a Belton apartment complex as Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.
The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.
The gunman escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.
Police say they know who he is and are working to find him.
