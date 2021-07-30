Advertisement

Victim of shooting at local apartment complex identified; search for gunman continues

The shooting at a Belton apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is still at large, police said.
The shooting at a Belton apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is still at large, police said. (File)(Unsplash)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Police Monday identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday afternoon at a Belton apartment complex as Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

The gunman escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

Police say they know who he is and are working to find him.

