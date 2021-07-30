Victim of shooting at local apartment complex identified; search for gunman continues

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Police Monday identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday afternoon at a Belton apartment complex as Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

The gunman escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

Police say they know who he is and are working to find him.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.