Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, officers taking part in training load gun clips with...
FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, officers taking part in training load gun clips with ammunition at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, Wash. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with record sales of firearms have created a shortage of ammunition in the United States that has impacting competition and recreational shooters, hunters, people seeking personal protection and law enforcement agencies. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A shortage of ammunition in the U.S. is having an impact on law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters.

And it also could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves across the country .are empty.

The ammunition shortage has caused some law enforcement officers to cut back on firearms training while a record number of people are buying guns for the first time, and prices for ammo continue to rise.

