Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on Friday, July 30, 2021. Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. That makes it all the more frustrating that she fears her breakfast-focused diner could be ruined within months by new rules that could make one of her top menu items — bacon — hard to get in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A California law taking effect Jan. 1 could make pork harder to find and more expensive.

Voters in 2018 overwhelmingly approved the law, which requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves.

National veal and egg producers are optimistic they can meet the new standards, but only 4% of hog operations now comply with the new rules.

Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose much of its pork supply.

Groups have long been pushing for more humane treatment of farm animals but the California rules could be a rare case of consumers clearly paying a price for their beliefs.

Jeannie Kim's popular bacon and eggs breakfast is seen outside her restaurant in San Francisco...
Jeannie Kim's popular bacon and eggs breakfast is seen outside her restaurant in San Francisco on Friday, July 30, 2021. Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. That makes it all the more frustrating that she fears her breakfast-focused diner could be ruined within months by new rules that could make one of her top menu items — bacon — hard to get in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(Eric Risberg | AP)

