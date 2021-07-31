Advertisement

CBP officers intercept shipment of ancient artifacts

The intercepted items were coming from Mexico and headed to a home in Sumter, South Carolina.
The intercepted items were coming from Mexico and headed to a home in Sumter, South Carolina.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSIVILLE, Kentucky (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville, with the help from officers at the National Targeting Center, Antiquities Unit, intercepted a shipment containing 13 pieces of ancient artifacts from the 10th century on July 24.

The intercepted items were coming from Mexico and headed to a home in Sumter, South Carolina.

An expert in ancient Americas determined that the items seized were dated from Post-classic to the Aztec era, 1100 through 1532 AD.

The collection included one skull and 12 adzes (tools for chopping).

“I’m extremely proud that our officers were able to stop priceless artifacts from being lost forever,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border authority to identify and rescue precious antiquities being smuggled by those who profit on the theft of historical and cultural property and return them to their rightful owners.”

Most countries have laws that protect their cultural property, such as art, artifacts, antiquities, or other archeological and ethnological material.

These laws include export controls and national ownership of cultural property. Therefore, although they do not necessarily confer ownership, consignees or importers must have documents such as export permits and receipts when importing such items into the United States.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post
Denise Petter started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982
Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Homeland Security resumes expedited removal flights for migrants who do not qualify for asylum
A sign for the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute is seen outside the...
US sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged Medicare fraud
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend