CBP officers intercept shipment of ancient artifacts

LOUSIVILLE, Kentucky (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville, with the help from officers at the National Targeting Center, Antiquities Unit, intercepted a shipment containing 13 pieces of ancient artifacts from the 10th century on July 24.

The intercepted items were coming from Mexico and headed to a home in Sumter, South Carolina.

An expert in ancient Americas determined that the items seized were dated from Post-classic to the Aztec era, 1100 through 1532 AD.

The collection included one skull and 12 adzes (tools for chopping).

“I’m extremely proud that our officers were able to stop priceless artifacts from being lost forever,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border authority to identify and rescue precious antiquities being smuggled by those who profit on the theft of historical and cultural property and return them to their rightful owners.”

Most countries have laws that protect their cultural property, such as art, artifacts, antiquities, or other archeological and ethnological material.

These laws include export controls and national ownership of cultural property. Therefore, although they do not necessarily confer ownership, consignees or importers must have documents such as export permits and receipts when importing such items into the United States.

