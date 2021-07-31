Family violence call in West Texas leads police to drugs, human smuggling operation

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) -An investigation of domestic violence led police to arrest and charge Alfredo Arellano Jr on multiple charges.

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, just after 1 p.m., officers with the Westside Regional Command Center responded to 5172 Chromite #18 on a family violence call.

As police began their investigation, a 30-year-old woman had been identified as being assaulted by Arellano.

Later, police found another 30-year-old woman who was from Mexico who had been held in the home as a part of a human smuggling operation, police say.

The woman allegedly paid “coyotes” $12,000 to get her to North Carolina. She was ultimately taken into custody by U.S Customs and Border Protection.

KWTX is withholding the identities of the women for their protection.

Cocaine, marijuana, and a stolen handgun were also located in the apartment.

Arellano was taken into custody and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Delivery of Marijuana, and Parole Violation.

Arellano is being held on multiple bonds totaling $150,000.

