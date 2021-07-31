Advertisement

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Cars line up at Miami Dade College North campus' COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, July 29,...
Cars line up at Miami Dade College North campus' COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Miami. Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer's surge. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal health officials say Florida has reported more than 21,600 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC figures released Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State.

Only a day earlier, Florida reported about 17,000 new cases.

