Homeland Security resumes expedited removal flights for migrants who do not qualify for asylum

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWTX) -The Biden Administration has restarted the Expedited Removal Flights for migrants and their families.

Those not seeking protection or who do not qualify will be promptly returned to their country of origin.

“Asylum and other legal migration pathways should be readily available to those who need them, and this Administration is committed to fairly and efficiently considering asylum claims,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Friday.

Families and migrants who Customs and Border Protection apprehended are being removed via U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Air Operations to their home countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

“The expedited removal process is a lawful means to securely manage our border, and it is a step toward our broader aim to realize safe and orderly immigration processing. By placing into expedited removal families who cannot be expelled under Title 42, we are making clear that those who do not qualify to remain in the United States will be promptly removed,” the statement said.

The Biden-Harris Administration is working to manage safe, orderly, and humane migration in North and Central America, including by expanding lawful pathways to the United States.

DHS recently expanded the Central American Minors program and made 6,000 H-2B visas available for Central Americans.

Irregular migration to the United States is dangerous and may carry long-term immigration consequences.

The journey is especially dangerous for families and children, including teenagers.

