Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of...
FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the email accounts some of the most prominent federal prosecutors’ offices around the country last year, the Department of Justice said Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By ALAN SUDERMAN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the email accounts of some of the most prominent federal prosecutors’ offices around the country last year.

The Justice Department made the announcement Friday.

The department says 80% of Microsoft email accounts used by employees in the four U.S. attorney offices in New York were breached.

All told, the Justice Department says 27 U.S. Attorney offices had at least one employee’s email account compromised during the hacking campaign.

The Justice Department says it believes the accounts were compromised from May 7 to December 27, 2020.

