Killeen Police investigating shooting death

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are actively working a shooting investigation that left one man dead and another injured.

On Saturday, July 31 at 2:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival the officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.

The victim was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Deon Dewayne Elliot. Elliot later succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 3:49 a.m.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that another male was also shot, and he transported himself to Advent Health with non-life threatening injuries. That male victim has since been released.

A suspect vehicle leaving the scene was stopped by a patrol officer, and two people were placed under arrest.

Officers did locate several firearms inside the suspect vehicle.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

