Killeen police officer charged with “recklessly” injuring 5 year old child

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Police Officer is currently in custody for a felony charge.

29-year-old Laura Smith was charged with Injury to a Child under 17.

Killeen Police were notified about a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, that involved a Killeen Police Officer while off-duty.

After an investigation, it revealed that a 5-year-old child had been recklessly injured during the domestic.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and Special Victims Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and her bond at $50,000.

“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty, and this incident will be fully investigated to ensure accountability. The Criminal Investigation will be handled in accordance to Texas laws in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office. The Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules,” said Chief Kimbel.

Smith has been with the Department since September 2018 and is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.

