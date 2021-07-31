More Heat Advisories Sunday But Luckily A Cold Front Arrives After

We stay hot in the mid 90′s with Heat Indices over 100° until sunset. We dip to the mid 80′s by 10pm, after which we’ll see morning lows in the mid 70′s to start your Sunday. Sunny skies heat us up fast again, with another Heat Advisory going into effect for counties along and east of I-35 starting at noon, and lasting through 7pm. Heat Indices will be around 105° for most areas going through the afternoon. However, we will have a couple of spotty showers move through in the afternoon, so you’ll have an opportunity to cool off.

The better rain chances arrive during the evening as a cold front will start approaching from the north. Rain chances gradually increase going into Monday morning, when the front arrives from the north. We’ll have a few showers Monday afternoon even after the front moves out, but after Monday rain chances start going down. Luckily, north winds will keep temperatures in the low to mid 90′s through Wednesday before we heat back into the mid to upper 90′s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.