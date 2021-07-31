Advertisement

Murder investigation underway in Harker Heights, searching for suspect

(Rosemond Crown)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are now searching for the suspect of a shooting in Harker Heights.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to 400 block of Brittney Way related to a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they found Skyler Mills, age 24 of Harker Heights, TX had been shot.

A witness at the scene described seeing a man fleeing the scene after a verbal altercation with Skyler Mills.

Mills succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at 5:59 a.m. on scene.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a person of interest described as a black male, approximately 5′-08″ to 5′-10″ in height, around 180lbs to 200lbs, dreadlocks hairstyle, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and possibly driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz sedan.

The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

