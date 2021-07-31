Advertisement

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

Firefighters operate during a wildfire near Lampiri village, west of Patras, Greece, Saturday,...
Firefighters operate during a wildfire near Lampiri village, west of Patras, Greece, Saturday, Jul. 31, 2021. The fire, which started high up on a mountain slope, has moved dangerously close to seaside towns and the Fire Service has send a boat to help in a possible evacuation of people. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos)(Andreas Alexopoulos | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires.

The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns has risen to six after two forest workers were killed, according to the country’s health minister.

Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months.

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.

An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of...
An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo)(AP)

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, officers taking part in training load gun clips with...
Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal...
Ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Schumer: Senators will ‘get the job done’ on infrastructure