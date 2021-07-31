Advertisement

‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally

Beto O’Rourke, former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate, speaks at a rally for...
Beto O’Rourke, former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate, speaks at a rally for voting rights in Texas at the Capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Hundreds of people packed the steps of the Texas Capitol as a protest rally which began Wednesday and ended Saturday with participants marching up to the doors of the Texas Capitol building. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)(Acacia Coronado | AP)
By ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people packed the steps of the Texas Capitol at a protest rally to make the end of a four-day march in support of voting rights.

Country music legend Willie Nelson led spectators in singing “vote them out.”

The march, which began Wednesday, was led in part by Beto O’Rourke, the former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate.

Earlier this week, O’Rourke and marchers shut down the frontage road of Interstate 35 during the morning rush hour, funneled between restaurants and cut a path from red statehouse districts to blue ones.

The rally culminated in a concert by Texas country singer Willie Nelson.

Protesters march for voting rights at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday, July 31,...
Protesters march for voting rights at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Hundreds of people packed the steps of the Texas Capitol as a protest rally which began Wednesday and ended Saturday with participants marching up to the doors of the Texas Capitol building. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)(Acacia Coronado | AP)

