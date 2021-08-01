Advertisement

At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games

Dallas Oberholzer, 46, from South Africa, takes part in a men's park skateboarding training...
Dallas Oberholzer, 46, from South Africa, takes part in a men's park skateboarding training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The age-range of competitors in skateboarding's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and Oberholzer will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half his age. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(Ben Curtis | AP)
By JOHN LEICESTER
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — The age-range of competitors in skateboarding’s Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and testifies to the sport’s inclusivity.

In the men’s park event this week, 46-year-olds Dallas Oberholzer and Rune Glifberg are flying the flag for Generation X against Gens Y and Z.

They will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half their age.

And the youngest competitor in the women’s park event will be just 12.

Back in his native South Africa, Oberholzer uses skateboarding to reach out to kids in tough neighborhoods.

But nothing he’s done during his nomadic existence on four polyurethane wheels has impressed his mum, Linda, like qualifying for the Olympics.

