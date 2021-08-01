Advertisement

Bell County: Health officials push for more COVID vaccine clinics

As of today, Bell County has 911 active COVID-19 cases, leaving many officials pushing for more vaccine clinics for the public.(KKTV)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - As of today, Bell County has 911 active COVID-19 cases, leaving many officials pushing for more vaccine clinics for the public.

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across Central Texas, state and county officials are calling for the unvaccinated population to get their shots.

“We’ve given away millions of vaccines across the country and we can tell you confidently that it is safe,” said Public Information Officer James Stafford.

In Bell County alone, fewer than 40% of adults have been fully vaccinated. In Salado, one the clinics had low turnout Saturday. However, Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver believes the new variant is causing some people to reconsider.

“We’ve been seeing the number of people getting vaccinated increase,” he said.

“Personally, last week, I saw 300 people get vaccinated in one day and that was just in West Temple.”

Other officials add the new variant could spread within vaccinated families and at large gatherings, but the vaccine does provide your immune system a better chance of fighting it.

“It’s entirely possible to have had COVID and still get Delta,” Stafford said.

“I have a few people in my life that’ve gotten COVID and it was incredibly unpleasant. One of the few things that would be worse than COVID is to get it twice.”

Moving forward, Stafford and Claver encourage anyone reluctant about getting the shot to do research and talk with a healthcare provider.

“Go get that vaccine because you’re that much more immune and less likely to get sick or spread it,” Stafford said.

