Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires

BLY, Oregon (AP) — Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation’s largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California.

Containment of the Bootleg Fire in remote southern Oregon is up to 74% on Sunday.

It was 56% contained a day earlier. The blaze has scorched 646 square miles since being sparked by lightning July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

California’s Dixie Fire covered nearly 383 square miles in mountains where 42 homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

It is 32% contained, and many residents in Butte and Plumas counties are able to return home.

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger | AP)

