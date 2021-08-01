A Few Storms This Evening with Slightly Cooler Highs To Start The Week

Small storms have developed ahead of the front in our northern counties and will slowly drift southward going through the evening. Rain chances only stay at 30% as the storms won’t be well-organized, but any storm that forms will be capable of heavy lighting, gusty winds, and downpours. Keep in mind areas east of I-35 are still dry, so it’ll stay hot out there through sunset with heat index values around 105°.

We’ll be mostly quiet during the overnight with only a couple of spotty showers at best, but another wave of rain moves in Monday morning. Rain chances will gradually die down going through the day on Monday, with spotty rain chances by 4pm. Highs will be in the low 90′s in the afternoon, and we’ll keep the low 90′s through Wednesday thanks to cooler air moving in from the north and east. Once we get to Thursday, winds start turning from the south and we’ll heat up fast especially with sunny skies. We’ll hit the mid to upper 90′s at the end of the week, and stay there through next week.

