Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

This image provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows mud and debris on U.S....
This image provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows mud and debris on U.S. Highway 6, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 west of Silver Plume, Colo. Mudslides closed some Colorado highways as forecasters warned of potential flash flooding on Sunday across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions. (Colorado Department of Transportation via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials say mudslides caused “extreme damage” to a major interstate, leaving it clogged with boulders and rocks and no word on when it might reopen.

Forecasters Sunday warned of the potential for more flash floods across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions.

Wildfires across the West have left many hillsides more susceptible to erosion.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was hit by flash flooding that left lanes in both directions snarled by logs, boulders and other debris from a burn scar left by a 2020 wildfire.

Flood watches were in effect for portions of Colorado, Utah Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

