Advertisement

Heim hits walk-off HR again, Rangers rally past Mariners 4-3

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting...
Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting the game-winning home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Aug.1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)(Louis DeLuca | AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson.

The right-hander hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners...
Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)(Louis DeLuca | AP)

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
Killeen Police investigating shooting death
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

Latest News

Lamont Jacobs, right, of Italy, wins the men's the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
Killeen Police investigating murder at convenience store
A local family and community is raising awareness to the dangers of brain eating amoeba.
West: Local community raising awareness for Amoeba
As of today, Bell County has 911 active COVID-19 cases, leaving many officials pushing for more...
Bell County: Health officials push for more COVID vaccine clinics