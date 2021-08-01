Advertisement

I-35 reopens after rollover shuts down highway for 1 hour

A two vehicle crash caused one car to roll over shutting down the northbound lanes of I-35...
A two vehicle crash caused one car to roll over shutting down the northbound lanes of I-35 Saturday, July 31, 2021.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All northbound lanes of I-35 reopened after a rollover shut them down for an hour.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes at 17th street.

Two vehicles collided, sending one into the median and another rolling over before landing upright.

Two ambulances did respond to the scene, but it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The northbound lanes were shut down for an hour while crews cleaned up the debris.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

A rollover crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-35 for an hour Saturday, July 31, 2021.
A rollover crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-35 for an hour Saturday, July 31, 2021.(Justin Jackson)

