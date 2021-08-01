Rangers renew new enforcer Ryan Reaves’ contract through ‘23

(AP) The New York Rangers agreed to terms with enforcer Ryan Reaves on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

They acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round pick as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning also completed two more items on their offseason checklist by signing restricted free-agent forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts.

Only Ross Colton, who scored the only goal in the clinching game of the final, remains unsigned.

Dallas re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.

