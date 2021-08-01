Advertisement

Rangers renew new enforcer Ryan Reaves’ contract through ‘23

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game...
Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. The New York Rangers have signed Reaves to a contract extension through 2022-23 season. They acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, July 29, 2021 as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 31, 2021
(AP) The New York Rangers agreed to terms with enforcer Ryan Reaves on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

They acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round pick as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning also completed two more items on their offseason checklist by signing restricted free-agent forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts.

Only Ross Colton, who scored the only goal in the clinching game of the final, remains unsigned.

Dallas re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.

