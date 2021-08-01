Advertisement

Section of overturned shipwreck separated, oil discharged

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away...
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. Accounts contained in crew member interviews are among more than 1,700 pages of documents made public Thursday, July 29, by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Golden Ray, carrying more than 1,400 vehicles, overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick along the Georgia coast on Sept. 8, 2019. Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)(Russ Bynum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Pollution response teams are working to contain oil that was discharged after demolition crews finished cutting away the sixth of eight sections of a giant cargo ship that tipped over off the Georgia coast nearly two years ago.

Officials say the oil could affect the water and beaches around St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the sixth section of the cargo ship was separated late Friday and it was removed Saturday from the rest of the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage.

The Golden Ray was carrying more than 1,400 vehicles when it overturned in 2019.

About two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.

