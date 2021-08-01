Advertisement

Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor

Lamont Jacobs, right, of Italy, wins the men's the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Lamont Jacobs, right, of Italy, wins the men's the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Jacobs topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim for gold in the high jump.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67 meters).

