West: Local community raising awareness for Amoeba

A local family and community is raising awareness to the dangers of brain eating amoeba.
A local family and community is raising awareness to the dangers of brain eating amoeba.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A local family and community is raising awareness to the dangers of brain eating amoeba.

Lily Avant lost her life to Amoeba back in 2019 after being exposed to it in the Brazos River. On Saturday evening, her family and the community held an event called Lily Strong, showcasing food vendors, music and other activities, all raising money towards raising awareness to Amoeba and its devastating effects on children.

Lily’s mother, Laci, says she couldn’t be prouder of the support she’s seen from the community.

“She was my world and it’s a struggle daily to get out of bed,” she said.

“To see the Army that she built me and the support from all over, it’s definitely something that Lily knew that I needed and she built that for me; it’s just amazing.”

More information can be found on the Lily Strong Facebook page, Kyle Cares Amoeba Awareness Foundation or Jordan Smelski Foundation’s websites.

