Be Remarkable: Inspiring woman’s passion for helping people has made an impact

BELTON, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable Award takes us out to Belton, where an inspiring woman’s passion for helping people has made quite the impact.

“I mean, I can call her and ask ‘Laura can you be there’ and she’s there,” explained Janiece Charlez, who nominated this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable winner Laura Palmer.

“It’s just her heart, she wants to help people, he loves people,” said Janiece, who knows how quickly and how often Laura can be there.

Janiece lost her daughter to human trafficking in Central Texas a few years ago, something Laura has fought to stop, all the while fostering relationships with people its impacted.

“You can just be real with her, she doesn’t judge,” noted Charlez.

The two met when that tragedy befell Janiece and Laura’s heart of service sprung into action.

And that servant’s heart continues to beat through the community, through acts like writing stories about people who move into her neighborhood, so they feel welcomed.

“We hear you write biographies for people in the community, what’s that about?” asked Daniel Stark’s Danny Daniel.

“I just think our community is full of amazing people and I want them to be recognized,” Luara responded.

This week, it was Laura’s turn.

