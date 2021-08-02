Advertisement

CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas woman who may be in danger

Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio.
Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide CLEAR Alert was in effect Monday for a missing Texas woman who authorities think may be in danger.

Katalina Woody, 23, is 5-foot-1, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has a lip piercing, scars on both arms and the tattoo of an owl on her right forearm.

Woody was last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday in San Antonio

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

