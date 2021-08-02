Advertisement

COVID-19 claims life of veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the passing of Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, who died Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

“Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Waters’ family, friends, and colleagues,” the sheriff’s office said.

Waters had served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office since 2010 and “set the foundation for many deputies’ careers as a patrol field training officer.”

“We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again that this terrible virus is still with us,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Deputy Waters loved his job. He consistently invested in the next generation of deputies, mentoring them and guiding them to become our agency’s future leaders.” 

Funeral arrangements for Waters are pending.

Waters is the fifth Sheriff’s Office deputy, and the sixth employee agency-wide, to die after contracting the virus.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6, 2020.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died June 13, 2020.

Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on Feb. 2, 2021.

Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, 32, died on April 22, 2021.

