Gatesville: Community gives thousands to local veteran battling injuries

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The community of Gatesville gathered at Bare Bones BBQ for a Neighbors Supporting Neighbors event, recognizing a local veteran fighting for his life after a horrific injury.

The event was for Jason Shields, a man who owns a local business in the area.

On June 28, Shields was working on putting up a sign for his local business when he was shocked by a power line, sending him immediately to intensive care as he suffered 3rd degree burns.

More than a month later, he’s still recovering at an Austin hospital.

“He’s had 11-14 surgeries so far,” said Scott Smith, Sheild’s brother-in-law.

“The doctors are still baffled that he was still alive after all that.”

As shields continues to recover, the local community has come out in droves of support, hosting lemonade stands, concerts and a silent auction to pay for medical expenses.

“With his accident, we want to help him any way we can,” said Chad Hill, general manager of Bare Bones BBQ.

“We want to show him that he’s got support from his community.”

In just a few weeks, the community has raised more than $20,000, something that his family is forever grateful for.

“Our family got a lot bigger,” Smith said.

“There’s people that I’ve never met that’s come up and given me hugs, shown support for my wife and James… that’s the thing, our family got bigger.”

Anyone who’d like to donate to Shield’s family can find more information on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.