Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Could there be a third NFL team in the Lone Star State? It appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at least acknowledges the idea.

According to a report from ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills are looking into potential relocation spots, including Austin, amid negotiations for a new stadium.

The idea of Austin or another city as a possible destination could be seen as a “threat,” according to Wickersham.

In a tweet, the Texas governor reacted to news of the report with a simple emoji of eyes glancing to the left. Abbott has not said what he thinks of the possibility.

Bills ownership is currently seeking approval for a $1.5 billion stadium in Orchard Park that is taxpayer-funded, newspaper The Buffalo News reports.

According to the newspaper, the team made it clear to government negotiators that there are other cities that would be ideal landing spots for the NFL franchise but there have been no “overt threats” to leave New York.

A spokesperson for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told The Buffalo News that the governor “is committed to the Bills staying in Buffalo, as demonstrated by the state’s contribution to the recent $130 million investment in the current stadium.”

