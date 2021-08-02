‘It was amazing;’ Central Texas pastor sings national anthem before start of Rangers game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local worship minister who has a love of baseball, Baylor and music says it was a dream come true to perform the national anthem on Baylor night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Art Wellborn, a 2015 Baylor graduate who’s the associate pastor at First Baptist Woodway, sang the national anthem just before the first pitch Friday Night in the Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on Baylor Night at Globe Life Field.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Wellborn said.

“I’m grateful for Baylor, an opportunity to represent my alma mater, an opportunity to be a huge diehard Rangers fan.”

Welborn wore a Baylor jersey while he sang the national anthem from near the outfield center field wall.

He comes from a long line of musicians and ministers.

His father was a pastor, and his mother was a church pianist.

While a student at Midway High School, Art began leading worship for the children’s and youth ministry at First Baptist Woodway.

After graduation, he joined the youth staff there as a worship leader.

In 2016, he became the full-time associate worship pastor.

Wellborn’s invitation to sing at the game came as the Rangers celebrated Baylor University.

Baylor fans, were seated in a special section including several members of Wellborn’s staff who posted he “knocked it out of the park.”

Wellborn says while he did have a few nerves, it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“This was a dream, a major bucket list item crossed off and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

“It was amazing.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.