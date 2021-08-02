Advertisement

It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., walks by at right, as the Senate votes to formally begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a process that could take several days, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — After much delay, senators have unveiled their $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocks in at more than 2,700 pages.

It includes new expenditures on roads, bridges, water pipes broadband and other projects, plus cyber security.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened a rare Sunday session saying the bill could be passed “in a matter of days.”

The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

