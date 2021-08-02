It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — After much delay, senators have unveiled their $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocks in at more than 2,700 pages.

It includes new expenditures on roads, bridges, water pipes broadband and other projects, plus cyber security.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened a rare Sunday session saying the bill could be passed “in a matter of days.”

The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved